Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.00

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 6337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Wound Management Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wound Management Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.