Wownero (WOW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $58,646.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $17.10 million and $58,646.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001758 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00067638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00042501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002387 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

