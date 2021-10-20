WOWswap (WOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.73 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $8.29 or 0.00012827 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $146,796.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WOWswap

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

