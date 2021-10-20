WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.70

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.70 and traded as high as C$21.83. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 1,468,606 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WIR.U shares. Raymond James cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities reissued a “tender” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.97.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

