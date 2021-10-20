Wrapped BNB Hits One Day Trading Volume of $933.40 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $933.40 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $497.19 or 0.00769436 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00067451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00072242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00102964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,623.29 or 1.00008900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.45 or 0.06406077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00022309 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,698,093 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.