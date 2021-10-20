Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $950.62 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $485.49 or 0.00760523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00064731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00070088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00103235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,018.45 or 1.00285434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.62 or 0.06011670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00021556 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,623,196 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

