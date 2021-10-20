W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.90 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.10. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,247 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $4,488,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 986,644 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

