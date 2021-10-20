Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.600-$2.700 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. On average, analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WH opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

