Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 240.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,430,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at $9,678,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Xencor by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after acquiring an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

