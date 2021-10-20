Xend Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.58 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

