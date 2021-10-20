Xend Finance (XEND) Price Hits $0.29

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00064731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00070088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00103235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,018.45 or 1.00285434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.62 or 0.06011670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00021556 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

