Xensor (XSR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $673,140.00

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. Xensor has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $673,140.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xensor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Xensor has traded up 53.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xensor alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00040957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00190593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00092446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Xensor Profile

XSR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,641,489,283 coins. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot . The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc/index_en.html . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

Buying and Selling Xensor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.