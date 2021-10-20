XMON (XMON) Hits Market Cap of $9.96 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, XMON has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $6,661.51 or 0.10122120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $9.96 million and approximately $810,438.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00068842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00073213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,826.74 or 1.00023315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.12 or 0.06339507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00022392 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

