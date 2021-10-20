XPO Logistics (XPO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO):

10/14/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $161.00 to $101.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – XPO Logistics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – XPO Logistics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

9/1/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/27/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $185.00 to $105.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

XPO stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.71. 12,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,284. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average is $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.79 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 435.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

