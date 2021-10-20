Xuez Trading 28.7% Higher This Week (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. Xuez has a total market cap of $138,256.08 and approximately $88,124.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xuez has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,155,953 coins and its circulating supply is 4,189,520 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Xuez Coin Trading

