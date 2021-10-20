Yandex (YNDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Yandex has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Yandex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $82.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

