Yandex (YNDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Yandex has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Yandex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $82.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35.
About Yandex
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
See Also: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.