yAxis Achieves Market Cap of $4.14 Million (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. yAxis has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $290,543.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yAxis has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00006746 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00068842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00073213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,826.74 or 1.00023315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.12 or 0.06339507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00022392 BTC.

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

