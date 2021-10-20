yearn.finance II Market Capitalization Achieves $40.85 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be bought for about $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get yearn.finance II alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00191709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00092677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance II and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.