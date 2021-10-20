YEE (YEE) Market Cap Achieves $2.03 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One YEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YEE has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $277,430.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00042855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00196272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00095382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001530 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

