YENTEN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $825.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $192,006.22 and $825.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 186.5% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

