Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Down 9.5% This Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00067682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00071044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00101098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,689.21 or 1.00324209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.33 or 0.06145784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00020987 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

