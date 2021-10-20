Yield Protocol (YIELD) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $40,671.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.73 or 0.00190166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00092616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

