YOU COIN (YOU) Trading Up 13.2% This Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $388,324.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

