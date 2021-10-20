YouGov (LON:YOU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

YouGov (LON:YOU) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of YOU stock opened at GBX 1,318 ($17.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,303.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,191.16. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 183.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. YouGov has a one year low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

