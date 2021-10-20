Yum China (YUMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Yum China to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE YUMC opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. Yum China has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.