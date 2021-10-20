Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $1.99. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 53,227 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yunhong CTI by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

