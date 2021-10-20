Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.55 Million

Brokerages expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post $128.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $120.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $487.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.40 million to $501.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $570.65 million, with estimates ranging from $537.70 million to $607.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ACAD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.66.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.