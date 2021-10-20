Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $301.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to post sales of $301.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $305.80 million. Alkermes posted sales of $265.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alkermes by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,863 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alkermes by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,030,000 after acquiring an additional 995,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALKS opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.52, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

