Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post -$1.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.20) and the lowest is ($1.37). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

DCPH stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

