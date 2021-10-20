Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.54 Billion

Analysts forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report $10.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.19 billion and the lowest is $10.11 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $40.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.58 billion to $40.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.87 billion to $47.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $343.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $221.73 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.