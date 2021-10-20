Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09).

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

MNOV opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 68,294 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

