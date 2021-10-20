Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post $62.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $65.81 million. Radius Health posted sales of $77.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $243.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.66 million to $251.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $304.91 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $339.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

RDUS opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $730.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 100.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 149,360 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $2,442,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

