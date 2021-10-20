Zacks: Analysts Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post sales of $838.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $852.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $818.00 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $760.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.00. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

