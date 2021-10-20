Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $2,165,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $248,761.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,141.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 626,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,897,083. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $99,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGM remained flat at $$32.13 during trading on Wednesday. 365,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

