Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Oct 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.97). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.33. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

