Zacks: Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to report sales of $132.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $17.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 649.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $418.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.50 million to $443.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $800.94 million, with estimates ranging from $671.30 million to $874.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

