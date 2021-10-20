Zacks: Analysts Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.55 Billion

Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce sales of $11.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $10.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.25 billion to $46.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.90 billion to $49.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 35,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

