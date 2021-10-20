Zacks: Analysts Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Post $0.17 EPS

Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. ChampionX posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million.

CHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

Shares of CHX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.41 and a beta of 3.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

