Zacks: Analysts Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Concrete Pumping reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of BBCP opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $496.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 508.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.