Zacks: Analysts Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. CoreSite Realty reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%.

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

COR stock opened at $140.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $155.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average of $134.49. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 136,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after acquiring an additional 943,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after acquiring an additional 74,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

