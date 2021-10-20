Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $784.03 Million

Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post sales of $784.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $788.06 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $664.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.12 million.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

EEFT opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 167,781 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

