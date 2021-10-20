Zacks: Analysts Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to announce sales of $225.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.89 million and the lowest is $225.20 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $228.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $935.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $953.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

