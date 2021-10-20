Zacks: Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $617.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce $617.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $608.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $627.40 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $583.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

