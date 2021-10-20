Zacks: Analysts Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.66. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,070 shares of company stock worth $16,994,846. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average is $150.12. Match Group has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

