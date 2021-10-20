Zacks: Analysts Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report $7.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.93 billion and the highest is $8.01 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $32.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.83 billion to $33.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.27 billion to $35.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $122.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.33. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

