Zacks: Analysts Expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.09). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMG. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NMG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. 69,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,549. The company has a market capitalization of $349.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

