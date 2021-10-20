Zacks: Analysts Expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.24). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuCana during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. NuCana has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $135.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

