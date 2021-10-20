Zacks: Analysts Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.88 Billion

Brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report $8.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.93 billion and the lowest is $8.82 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $33.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.96 billion to $33.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 118,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.5% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.64. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

