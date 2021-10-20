Zacks: Analysts Expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.01). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rover Group stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. 153,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44. Rover Group has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $15.59.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.