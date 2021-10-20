Zacks: Analysts Expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.01). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rover Group stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. 153,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44. Rover Group has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $15.59.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

