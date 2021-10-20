Zacks: Analysts Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $940.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

SAFM opened at $186.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $117.22 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.04 and a 200 day moving average of $179.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.7% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,329,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

